Properties of narco smuggler razed in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) A house and five commercial properties belonging to a detained narcotics smuggler were demolished in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

He said the demolition drive was carried out by police in coordination with the district administration at Narsoo village in Chenani along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The accused was identified as Makhan Din.

The spokesperson termed the step a "decisive action" against narco-criminals.

A habitual offender, Din was involved in a case registered at Rehambal police station last year, he said.

"Due to his persistent involvement in drug trafficking, he was also detained under the PIT NDPS and is currently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu," he said.

According to the spokesperson, police investigation revealed that Din encroached on state land and constructed five commercial properties and a house worth crores of rupees.

"The illegal property, raised through proceeds of narco trade, was demolished as part of the ongoing crackdown to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug peddlers," he said.

In a separate action, the spokesperson said, a team from Majalta police station in Udhampur attached the property of alleged drug peddler Vikramjeet Kumar, a resident of Inderpuri in Punjab's Amritsar.

During the course of investigation in a case registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Majalta police station, it was revealed that Kumar owns a duplex house, which he acquired through the proceeds of crime generated through narco trade, he said.

The property worth over Rs 1 crore has been attached under the NDPS Act for further legal action.

Police in Udhampur have attached property worth Rs 11.62 crore in NDPS Act-related cases so far this year as part of efforts to make the district drugs-free, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DIV DIV