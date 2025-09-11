Properties of proclaimed offenders attached under UAPA in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Properties of two proclaimed offenders were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police said.

Police said the attached properties belong to Mohammad Maqbool Sheikh and Mohammad Rafiq Tantray, both residents of Tantraypora Palhallan, but currently staying in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In accordance with the orders passed by the special court designated under the UAPA, District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, police executed attachment proceedings against immovable properties belonging to Sheikh and Tantray in a case registered under various sections of the Egress and internal movement (control) ordinance (EIMCO) Act, Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), and UAPA, a police spokesperson said.

The attachment of three Kanals and 15 Marlas of land belonging to Sheikh, and four kanals and 17 Marlas of land of Tantray was carried out under Section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) with the active assistance of the revenue department.

The properties were properly identified and demarcated, and due legal formalities, including proclamation and public notification, were duly completed, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, police also attached the property of a drug peddler in Humhama area of Budgam district.

The property, comprising a double-storey residential house belonging to Sahil Yousuf Bhat, has an estimated market value of around Rs 50 lakhs, the officer added. PTI SSB ANM ZMN