Properties of two proclaimed offenders attached in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached immovable properties belonging to two wanted persons who had been declared proclaimed offenders in a criminal case in Samba district.

The duo are facing charges under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including 109 (attempt to murder) and 111 (organised crime) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the spokesman said.

The action was taken under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following orders issued by a local court, a police spokesman said.

He said Nazir Hussain and Bagh Hussain, both residents of Rakh Barotian village, failed to appear before the court despite proclamation notices issued under Section 84 BNSS in a case registered against them at Samba police station last year.

He said the attached property include a double-storey residential house of accused Nazir and a 'kulla' (thatched house) of Bagh Hussain.