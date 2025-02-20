Properties of two proclaimed offenders attacked in J-K

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached properties belonging to two proclaimed offenders in Baramullah’s Sopore area, a police spokesperson said.

Nearly half an acre of orchard land that was attached belonged to two proclaimed offenders -- Sopore’s Warpora village residents Afroz Ahmad War and Maqsood Ahmad War -- booked under an Arms Act case, the spokesperson said.

The land was attached in connection with a case registered in 2008 under several sections, including the Arms Act, he said.

"The attachment was executed under the provisions of Sections 82, 83 of CRPC, by a team of Police and Revenue officials, after receiving approval from competent authority," the spokesperson said.

This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area, he added. PTI MIJ NB NB