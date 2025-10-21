Properties worth crores gutted in fires in Himachal Pradesh on Diwali night

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) Properties worth crores were gutted in at least half a dozen fires in Shimla and elsewhere on the Diwali night, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 47 incidents of fire, at least three of them major, were reported on Monday night from across the state.

A big fire broke out in the upper floors of a multi-story hotel in Manikaran in Kullu district, forcing the tourists and hotel staff to rush out. No casualties were reported, and all tourists were safely evacuated.

Shimla district saw a major fire each in Rampur, Rohru, and Shimla Rural assembly segment, gutting about 10 shops in all.

Losses in these fires were pegged at about Rs 1.40 crore, fire officials told PTI.

At least four shops were burned near the Khopdi Temple in Rampur in Shimla district, while three shops were damaged in a fire near Bhanoti Chowk in Shimla Rural.

Many more shops were destroyed by a fire in the Chidgaon area of Rohru in Shimla.

An electrical shop in Pathiyar in Nagarota Bagwan area of Kangra district was struck by a blaze that gutted goods worth lakhs of rupees.

According to an advisory by the Himachal Pradesh Fire Services, the general public was asked to burst crackers only in open spaces like parks or large grounds, and away from buildings, vehicles, and flammable substances.

The order permitted bursting of green crackers only from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Cracker-bursting, however, continued after 10 pm.