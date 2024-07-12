Properties worth crores owned by drug peddler attached in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Property worth crores of rupees belonging to a suspected drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

The properties are located along the national highway in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

A double-storeyed residential house and a residential-cum-commercial building belonging to Abdul Rashid Rather of Bonigam Qazigund were attached under section 68-F(2) of the NDPS Act, a spokesperson said.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired property and were prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, he said.

He said Rather is lodged in Central Jail Kotbhalwal Jammu.