Properties worth over Rs 41 lakh of drug smuggler attached in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached movable and immovable properties belonging to an alleged drug smuggler in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Acting tough against drug smugglers, police have attached properties of a drug smuggler worth Rs 41.85 lakh in Baramulla," a police spokesman said.

He said the attached properties include a newly constructed house (Rs 11.46 lakh) and a vehicle (Rs 5 lakh) belonging to drug smuggler Mohammad Naseer Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan Kamalkote in Uri tehsil.

"The investigation proved that the said movable and immovable properties were raised/used for illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler," the spokesman said.

He said 1.17 kg of contraband brown sugar and Rs 25.39 lakh cash were recovered from the accused and his accomplices at the time of raid conducted at Kamalkote.