Properties worth Rs 100 cr found during ACB searches against govt official in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana on Wednesday allegedly found cash of Rs 40 lakh and properties and other valuables worth Rs 100 crore during searches on the premises linked to a town planning official here.

ACB sources said 14 teams conducted searches on premises linked to Balakrishna and the exercise is likely to continue on Thursday also.

Though the family members of the concerned official did not cooperate, the ACB sleuths unearthed properties worth Rs 100 crore, including gold, flats and bank deposits, they claimed.