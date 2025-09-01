Properties worth Rs 2.36 cr of ganja smuggling kinpin attached by NCB

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.36 crore of a alleged ganja smuggling kingpin, an official said on Monday.

The properties of the accused, who was allegedly involved in ganja smuggling in June in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, include three bank accounts, a Mahindra Thar vehicle and a plot of land in Uruli Kanchan in Pune, the official added.

The action came after attachment orders issued by the NCB were confirmed by the 'Competent Authority and Administrator' under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The case pertains to seizure of 111 kilograms of ganja at Pathardi Road in Ahilyanagar by the NCB, leading to the arrest of five persons.

"The drug was sourced from Andhra-Odisha border area (AOB) and was destined for Pune. The kingpin and mastermind, operating this interstate drug syndicate from Pune, was also arrested," the official said. PTI DC BNM