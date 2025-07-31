Property cards to be given to 5 lakh Sindhi community members residing in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday announced that property cards will be given to five lakh Sindhi community members residing across 35 towns and cities in the state, barring Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Talking to reporters, he said the decision to issue property cards to Sindhi families was in line with a poll promise made by the BJP during the assembly elections last year.

"The state government has taken a decision to give property cards to five lakh Sindhi community members residing across 35 towns and cities in Maharashtra," Bawankule said.

The community migrated to India after the 1947 Partition, but its members still do not have property cards, he said.

However, the decision to issue property cards will not be applicable for Ulhasnagar which has the highest population of the Sindhi community in the state, the minister clarified.

A separate decision will be taken for Ulhasnagar soon, he added.