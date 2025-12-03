Property dealer arrested in Gurugram for duping people of Rs 10 crore through fake land deals

Gurugram, Dec 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old property dealer, who also runs a private school in Gurugram, has been arrested for allegedly duping nearly 100 people of close to Rs 10 crore through fake land agreements, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nitish Kumar from Bihar's Begusarai and currently living at Dev Nagar near Rithoj village, allegedly claimed land and plots belonging to others as his own, and prepared forged agreements to sell them.

Police said he used the money collected through these deals to buy land from farmers in Bihar.

According to officials, a local resident lodged a police complaint on September 18 claiming that Kumar, proprietor of Khatu Shyam Properties in Dev Nagar, Bhondsi, sold him a plot in Dev Nagar Part 2.

Kumar allegedly gave him possession, then prepared a fake agreement showing the sale as complete, and took back possession within three days.

The complainant claimed he lost Rs 30 lakh after Kumar returned only part of the payment. He also alleged that Kumar cheated around 96 people in a similar way and collected nearly Rs 10 crore through fraudulent sales deals, police said.

Police registered a case under the relevant sections of law at the Bhondsi police station, which was later handed over to the Gurugram Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

An EOW team arrested Kumar from Rithoj village.

During questioning, Kumar said he moved to Gurugram in 2021, where he was operating Khatu Shyam Properties, besides running the Shiv Ganga Public School in Rithoj village.

"The accused, who has done his MPhil, confessed to committing the fraud by preparing fake agreements, selling the same plot to four or five buyers at a time, and cheating more than 96 people," police said.