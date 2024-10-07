Property dealer held for sexually exploiting 12-year-old girl in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A property dealer has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police have arrested the 50-year-old man under provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The abuse began in January after the girl's mother contacted the accused for sale of a plot, and he started frequenting their house, he said.

He allegedly raped the girl, a resident of Ajini, when she was alone at home and threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone about the assault, the official said.

The child was raped on multiple occasions, and when the accused again assaulted her on Saturday, the mother found out about it and approached the police, he said. PTI COR ARU