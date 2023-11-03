Property dealer murdered in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP) Nov 3 (PTI) A property dealer from Lucknow was found dead here with his throat slit, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

On Thursday night, information was received about an injured person lying near a car in Habibpur village, SP Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

On the basis of the Aadhaar card found in the victim’s pocket, he was identified as Atul Pandey (38), a resident of Aliganj in Lucknow, the SP said.

Forensic team and dog squad inspected the crime scene, he said, adding that several police teams have been deployed to work out the case On the complaint of Pandey’s father, a case of murder has been filed against four people working with his son and they have been taken into custody, the SP said. PTI COR SAB NB NB