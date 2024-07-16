Property dealer shot at, friend thrashed over monetary dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) A property dealer was shot at, and his friend was thrashed by some unknown people allegedly over a monetary dispute during the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The police identified the victims as Raj Kumar Sehrawat and his friend Sachin Gulati, they said.

According to police, Sehrawat, a property dealer, and Gulati had gone to meet someone on Tuesday in another property dealer Deepak's office in Daultabad.

Around 2 am, an argument broke out between the victims and some other men over some monetary dispute. It soon turned violent, and one of the accused shot at Sehrawat. He suffered a gunshot injury on his leg, police said.

While other accused thrashed Gulati with sticks and fled, police said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Based on Sehrawat's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused. Further investigation is underway, Assistant Commissioner of Police Naveen Kumar said. PTI COR HIG HIG