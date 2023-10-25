Property dealer shot dead by business partner in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 25 (PTI) A 52-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead by his business partner here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accused was absconding following the incident which took place in Mominpura area, said an official of Tehsil police.

The victim was identified as Jamil Ahmad, resident of Hotel Rehman Chowk.

Ahmad had a dispute with his partner Parvez Mohammad Haroon (24) over the distribution of earnings which had led to altercations in the past, the official said.

Parvez, accompanied by two others, met Ahmad in the reception area of Hotel Rehman around 1.30 am and allegedly shot him in an eye before fleeing.

Police registered a First Information Report under IPC section 302 (murder) based on the complaint filed by Jamil's wife Nahida and probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK