Property dealer shot dead by masked attackers in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 43-year-old property dealer was shot dead by three bike-borne masked attackers Sarnath area of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Arihant Nagar Colony where the three attackers opened fire on Mahendra Gautam, a local property dealer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Pramod Kumar said.

Passers-by rushed Gautam to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

He added that the family has not yet indicated any enmity or financial dispute that could point to a motive behind the killing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered. Police is investigating the matter, the DCP said.