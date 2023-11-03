Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old property dealer was shot dead allegedly by some men in Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

Ajay Dabas, a resident of Pooth Khurd village, was shot dead near his residence on Thursday night allegedly by persons who came in a car, they said.

Police said that Dabas had a dispute with some persons known to him a week ago.

The men caught Dabas on Thursday night and shot him dead after an heated argument took place, they said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.