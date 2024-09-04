Property dealer shot dead in Narela, 2 employees injured in attack over payment dispute

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A property dealer was shot dead and two of his employees injured in an attack over a monetary dispute in Outer North Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday night, officials said.

They said police were informed about the firing incident around 8 pm.

A police officer said the victims were identified as Manish and his employees Praveen and Kulbeer.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Manish dead, he added.

The officials said police were looking for two people in connection with the case -- building material dealer Ashish and Deepak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that as per preliminary enquiry, there was a dispute between the victims and the accused over pending payment for construction materials.

Following the quarrel, Ashish fired upon the victims in their office, Singh said, adding that their offices are located on opposite sides of a road in the area.

A case of murder has been registered at the Narela police station and several teams have been formed to nab the accused, the officials said, adding that further investigations are in progress. PTI ALK IJT IJT