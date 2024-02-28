Property dealer shot dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne suspects in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am in the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the property dealer, Yusuf (45), was a resident of Nirojpur village. He was coming out of his office when he was shot dead by the assailants, who fled the spot soon after the incident, Singh said.

"We are trying to identify the assailants. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway," the officer added. PTI COR CDN CK