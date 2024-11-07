Property dealer shot dead in UP's Deoria

Gorakhpur, Nov 7 (UP) A 26-year-old property dealer was shot dead near the Jaddu Parsia petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants approached Nihal Singh from behind when he was on his motorcycle and fired at his head, the police said.

Singh collapsed on the spot, after which the assailants fired two more shots before fleeing. Passersby rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

"An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons and teams have been constituted for a probe," Circle Officer (Barhaj) Aditya Kumar said.

Advertisment

The killing sparked outrage among locals, who began to gather at the scene.

However, officials arrived with additional force to control the situation.

Officials said Singh was a resident of Samogar village in Madanpur and the only son in his family.

Advertisment

His father Vishwajeet Singh works in Kuwait and had built a house in Deoria's Munshif Colony. Singh, who was involved in property dealings, was travelling from his village to the city on Thursday, an official said. PTI COR KIS SZM