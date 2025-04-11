Property dealer shot dead inside SUV in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) In a suspected case of gangwar and mistaken identity, unidentified assailants gunned down a 52-year-old property dealer inside his SUV in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar (East) area on Friday, police said.

Rajkumar Dalal was driving his SUV when the attackers, who came in two cars, opened fire at him, a senior police officer said, adding that Dalal was into real-estate dealings in the Tikri Kala area.

Sources in the police said the assailants reportedly wanted to shoot Dalal's brother, who is allegedly linked to Delhi-based gangster Manjeet Mahal.

It is likely that assailants affiliated to rival gangs were behind Dalal's killing, the officer said.

The case is likely to be transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, he added.

The killers fired around 15 rounds at Dalal to make sure that he was dead before fleeing. It seems that they conducted a recce of the target before committing the crime, which appears to be the fallout of a property dispute, the officer said.

Dalal was travelling from Paschim Vihar to his gym in Punjabi Bagh when he was shot. A video purportedly showing the victim lying in a pool of blood on the driver's seat has gone viral on social media.

Police received a PCR call at 7.15 am, informing about multiple gunshots fired near the SBI Colony in Pashchim Vihar (East).

On reaching the spot, police rushed Dalal to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

"We are checking CCTV camera footage from the crime scene to identify the attackers. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to crack the case. Prima facie, it seems the murder was a fallout of an old rivalry," the officer said.

Dalal is survived by his wife Sujata, and their his son who is a doctor by profession.

Police sources said Dalal's family members were not aware of Dalal having enmity with anyone.

Police are also questioning some local residents who witnessed the incident, the officer said.