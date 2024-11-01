Property dealer stabbed to death in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by a few people early on Friday in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said.

Advertisment

Police received information about the incident on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar around 2.50 am.

Upon reaching the spot, they learnt that Gagan Oberoi, a property dealer, was taken to a hospital following the incident and he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The victim's nephew Aryan Oberoi told police that Gagan was standing outside of their house when some men picked up a fight with him and one of them stabbed him on his thigh, the official said.

Advertisment

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and a probe has been launched to find the exact reason behind the murder.

"The accused have been identified and police teams are on the lookout for them," the officer said, adding, "We are scanning CCTV footage to know where the accused fled." PTI BM NSD NSD