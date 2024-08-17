Property dealer, wife found dead in their house in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A property dealer and his wife were found dead in their house in Green Park colony in the Baradari Police Station area here on Saturday, police said.

The dead bodies of Alok Singh (52) and his wife Ritu (45) were found on the bed of their room, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said that the house was locked from inside and no outsiders could reach there.

Prima facie, it appeared that Alok shot his wife first and then committed suicide, police said.

The police have recovered a licensed pistol and cartridges from the spot.

Forensic teams have collected the samples from the spot and a detailed probe is on, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS