Property developer booked in UP's Bhadohi for duping Bihar woman

Bhadohi, Jan 3 (PTI) A real estate developer from this Uttar Pradesh district was booked for allegedly defrauding a Bihar woman of Rs 42 lakh in a property deal and threatening her, police have said.

Dr Rashmi Kumari from Bihar's Sheikhpura had paid the money for a house and a land parcel in Lucknow but the deal turned out to be a scam, they said.

"On December 30, a case was filed against Vashisht Kumar Dubey, a resident of Modh in Bhadohi, and a developer with the RBD Construction Developer Private Limited in Lucknow," Superintendent of Police (Bhadohi) Meenakshi Katyayan said.

Dubey has been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the the Indian Penal Code.

The victim said in her complaint that Dubey promised to build a house and provide her with a land parcel in Lucknow. She paid Rs 42 lakh to the accused as an advance on September 3, 2022.

However, Dubey failed to deliver on his promise.

When Kumari demanded her land parcel and house, Dubey allegedly threatened her, claiming connections to a notorious criminal gang. He also threatened to kill her if she pursued the matter, she alleged in her complaint.

Katyayan said an investigation was underway and the police were committed to bringing the accused to justice. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM