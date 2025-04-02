Property of drug peddler attached in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu: Authorities on Wednesday attached immovable and movable properties of an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The residential and commercial buildings and a car owned by Haroon Rashid of Rajouri tehsil have been frozen under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, officials said.

The action was taken as part of ongoing efforts to curb the narcotics menace in the region.

Rashid is allegedly involved in several cases of drug peddling.