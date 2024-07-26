Property of man involved in narco-terrorism attached in Poonch

Jammu, July 26 (PTI) The State Investigative Agency (SIA) on Friday attached the property of a man evading arrest for over a year in a case of narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday. The property of 1 kanal and 9 marlas of land belonging Mohammed Liyaqat, situated in Khari Karmara, was attached under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC), they said.

The attachment order was issued by the principal sessions judge of Poonch. “The entire process was executed under the directions of the honourable court," an official said.

Authorities are intensifying their search for Liyaqat and continue to investigate the networks facilitating illegal narco-terrorism activities, they said.

Liyaqat and Arshad are wanted in a case registered last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they added.