Property of militant associate working with LeT attached in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) The property of a militant associate working with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was on Monday attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district for wilful sheltering and harbouring of the terrorists, police said.

The police attached the residential house of a terrorist associate Mohammad Ramzan Mir, a resident of Rudbugh Magam area of Central Kashmir district, an official said.

Mir is a terror associate or an over ground worker (OGW) of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, he added.

The official said it came to the fore during the investigation of this case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that the property had been acquired as proceeds of terrorism in terms of 2(g) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It was also willfully used for harbouring of the terrorists, he added. PTI SSB AS AS