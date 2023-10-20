Property of Pak-based militant attached in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) The property of an absconding militant, based in Pakistan, was attached in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Continuing with its crackdown on terror elements, immovable property (one kanal and 15 marlas of orchard land) situated at Noorpora, in the south Kashmir district, of terror handler Feroz Ganie has been attached, a police spokesman said.

The order of the court of Additional Sessions Pulwama (National Investigation Agency court) was executed by the revenue authorities along with police and village representatives, he said.

Ganie, involved in a case registered under various sections Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Arms Act, was declared a proclaimed offender by the special NIA court in Pulwama earlier after he failed to appear before the investigating agency, the spokesman said.

The Pakistan-based terrorist is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks, the spokesman added. PTI SSB CK CK