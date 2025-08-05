Property of Pak-based terror handler attached in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Kathua district as part of its efforts to break the chain of the terror ecosystem.

Land measuring 16.5 marlas belonging to Mohd Ashraf, a resident of Lowang village of Bani tehsil, was attached on the orders of the Additional Sessions Court in Kathua, a police spokesman said.

He said Ashraf joined terror activities over two decades ago and later shifted his base across the border.

The action was taken under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as the accused is wanted in a terror-related case registered at the Bani police station in 2001, the spokesman said.

He said the property was identified as belonging to the absconder during the course of investigation by police in the case.