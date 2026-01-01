Property of Pak-based terror handler attached in J-K's Poonch under UAPA

Poonch/Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler and launch commander of banned outfits in Mendhar area of Poonch district. The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said on Thursday.

The attached property consists of four marlas and two sarsai of agricultural land located in Nar village of the Nakka Majhari area, they said.

The land belongs to Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, a resident of the area who is currently operating from Pakistan.

According to the officials, Nai serves as a handler and launch commander of the banned Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen and Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force Investigations revealed that Nai is involved in facilitating infiltration, smuggling weapons and narcotics, and trying to revive terrorist activities across the Poonch–Rajouri sector. He has been declared a designated terrorist and is wanted in connection with nine criminal cases.

The attachment was carried out by a joint team of Mendhar police and the Revenue department. Officials said all legal formalities were completed and approval was obtained from the competent authority before the action. The market value of the property is estimated at approximately Rs 10 lakh. PTI COR/AB AKY