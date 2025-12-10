Property of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist attached in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) J&K Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday attached a property of a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district following due orders of a competent court, officials said.

The ancestral land of Hizbul terrorist Zahid Hussain in Mangota village was identified, physically verified, inspected and formally attached, the official said.

The official said the attachment of the property is part of a major crackdown to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hussain, who has been operating from Pakistan, is accused of radicalising and recruiting several youths from J&K as over ground workers (OGWs) through various social media platforms, the officials said.

They said the action marks another step in the sustained efforts of security agencies to break the financial and logistical backbone of terrorism in the region.