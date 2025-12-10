Property of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist attached in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached a property of a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district following court orders, officials said.

Ancestral land measuring 1.16 kanal of Hizbul terrorist Zahid Hussain in Mangota village was identified, physically verified, inspected and formally attached, they added.

The officials said the property attachment was part of a major crackdown to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hussain, who has been operating from Pakistan, is accused of radicalising and recruiting several youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir as over ground workers (OGWs) through various social media platforms, they said.

The action marks another step in the sustained efforts of security agencies to break the financial and logistical backbone of terrorism in the region, the officials added.

A spokesperson of the SIA said the investigations leading to the attachment of Hussain’s property pertain to a case involving terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir operating from across the border.

The accused, a self-styled commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, had illegally crossed over to Pakistan in 2000 and has since been operating from across the border, while continuing to engage in anti-national and terror activities, he said.

The SIA spokesperson said the property was attached in the presence of the area executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

The SIA is committed to dismantling terror networks by targeting both their operatives and funding channels, ensuring that those involved in terrorism face stringent legal action, he added. PTI TAS RC