Property of Pakistan-based terror handler attached in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached an immovable property of an alleged Pakistan-based terror handler in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, an official said.

Advertisment

The property, worth lakhs of rupees, belongs to Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar.

"Police in Awantipora have attached an immovable property (four marlas of land) situated at Syedabad in Pastoonaarea of Tral," a police spokesperson said.

"The action was taken under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The property was identified as belonging to a terror handler during an investigation conducted by Awantipora police," the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

He said Ahmad is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing into the country arms and ammunition for activating local terror networks. PTI MIJ RHL