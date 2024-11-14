Property of terror associate attached in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached a property worth Rs one crore in Sopore area as part of its crackdown on terror activities.

"Police carried out the attachment of a double storied residential house belonging to a terror associate Aamir Rashid Lone at Rasheedabad in Bomai area along with land measuring 15 Marlas (4080 square feet)," said a police spokesman.

He said the attachment was executed under the provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after receiving approval from the competent authority.

"The attachment has been made in case FIR No. 26/2024, registered under sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 7/25 Arms Act, at Police Station Bomai," the spokesman said.

The attachment of the property is a part of the ongoing efforts to choke the financial and logistical support for terrorist organizations and their enablers, the spokesman said.

"This operation sends a strong message that the law enforcement agencies will be unrelenting in their pursuit of those who seek to undermine the peace and stability," he added. PTI MIJ AS AS