Property survey in Gondia municipal council stopped amid allegations of illegal fees

Gondia, Jun 27 (PTI) A property survey in Gondia in Maharashtra to give residents permanent UID was stopped by its civic chief amid allegations that some people were being charged Rs 100 for this document, an official said on Thursday.

There are some 45,000 registered properties in the jurisdiction of the Gondia Municipal Council and a Nagpur-based agency was given the contract to survey the properties and give permanent UID, he said.

Gondia Municipal Council Chief Officer Sunil Ballal has issued orders to stop the survey, the official said.

It is for the residents to decide whether they want the UID or not and it is not mandatory and nor does anyone have to pay Rs 100 for the survey, he added.

"The GMC action comes after we brought it to the notice of the authorities following complaints from residents. We want action against the agency for illegally charging people Rs 100," Maharashtra Navnirman Sena district vice president Mukesh Mishra said.