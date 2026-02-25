Property Tax of Rs 650 crore collected by Navi Mumbai civic body

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected property tax of Rs 650 crore so far in the current financial year, recording a significant rise in digital payments, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,82,894 taxpayers have paid property tax, of which 62 per cent, amounting to Rs 383 crore, was received through digital modes. The remaining 38 per cent, or Rs 267 crore, was paid offline, according to a release by the civic body.

"With the facility of paying taxes from home in a safe and transparent manner, citizens are increasingly opting for online payment options," the release stated.

The civic body said it has initiated stringent action against defaulters who failed to clear dues despite repeated notices.

"Seizure action is being taken against defaulters, and officers from all divisional offices have been assigned responsibility with area-wise planning," it said.

So far, 77 properties have been attached, resulting in the recovery of around Rs 39 crore. Additionally, 1,608 major defaulters have been issued seizure notices seven days and 48 hours in advance.

The corporation has begun attachment proceedings against industrial properties and will soon extend the action to commercial establishments as well. PTI COR NSK