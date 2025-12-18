Property worth Rs 1.6 crore of drug peddler attached in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Property worth Rs 1.6 crore of a notorious drug peddler was attached on Thursday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police here, officials said.

The property was allegedly acquired through illegal proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking, they said.

The police in Srinagar attached a double-storey residential house along with 12.5 marlas of land, valued at approximately Rs 1.6 crore, belonging to notorious drug peddler Liyaqat Ali Bhat, a police spokesman said.

He said the attachment was carried out by Nowgam police station in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act.

A substantial quantity of Codeine bottles was recovered from Bhat, resident of Auqaf Chowk in Kenihama area of Nowgam, the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, it was established that the said property had been acquired through illegal proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking, he added.

The property was attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, after obtaining due approval from the competent authority.

The attachment proceedings were conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate First Class, B K Pora, along with independent witnesses, strictly in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure, he said.

As per the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the attached property, the spokesman added.