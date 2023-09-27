Prophet Muhammad's teachings inspiration to live with harmony, brotherhood: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, and said that his teachings inspire all to live with harmony and brotherhood.

"Prophet Muhammad has given the message of peace and love to the world. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood. Let us remember his ideals and work together for the welfare of humanity," Murmu said in her message.

She extended her greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. PTI AKV AKV VN VN