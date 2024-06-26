Proposal for composite plant at Ghazipur slaughterhouse to be tabled at MCD House meeting

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A proposal to set up a composite plant at over Rs 570 lakh for processing undigested food and dung of slaughtered animals at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse would likely be tabled for approval at the MCD House meeting scheduled for Thursday.

According to the meeting agenda, a plant for processing "ingesta, paunch waste, and dung drying" of slaughtered animals at an estimated cost of Rs 578.85 lakh, excluding GST, is listed to be placed before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House for expenditure sanction.

For the purpose, the veterinary department of MCD requires an ingest plant of 90 MT per day processing capacity, operated in three shifts, it said.

"From the main slaughtering section, the ingesta will be processed and carried through an overhead conveyor system to the proposed green waste centre to be used as manure after mixing it with the green waste," the agenda read.

The plant, to be set up by the veterinary department on a turnkey basis, will be operated and maintained by the Ghazipur Slaughter House lessee for 16 years up to January 18, 2031.

The cost of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the unit will be shared between the MCD and the concessionaire of the slaughterhouse as per the concessionaire agreement, with tenders to be floated accordingly, the statement said.

The successful bidder will be responsible for the one-year defect liability period for the composite unit at no cost, it added. PTI SJJ RPA