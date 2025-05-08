Proposal for gangster Abu Salem's premature release under consideration: Maharashtra govt tells HC

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that the proposal for the premature release of extradited gangster Abu Salem is under consideration, and a decision will be taken on it soon.

Salem has spent only 19 years in jail since his extradition from Portugal in November 2005, the government stated in its affidavit in response to the convicted gangster's plea seeking release from prison.

The state government on Wednesday submitted two affidavits in response to Salem's petition to a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna.

In his petition filed through advocate Farhana Shah, Salem claimed he had already undergone the 25-year imprisonment term if the remission for good behaviour was included.

The plea stated that when Salem was extradited from Portugal, the Government of India had assured that he would not be handed the death penalty in any case and that he would not be imprisoned for a term beyond 25 years.

The state government, in its affidavit filed by Sugriv Dhapate, joint secretary of the home department, said the proposal for Salem's premature release is under consideration and will be decided soon.

As per the government affidavit, Salem was extradited from Portugal in November 2005, and his actual imprisonment was 19 years, three months and 20 days as of February 28, 2025.

Another affidavit filed by Suhas Warke, additional director general of police and inspector general of prisons, stated that as per provisions of the Maharashtra Prison Manual, the proposal for Salem's premature release was submitted to the state government for approval along with the opinion of the advisory board and the trial court.

"The petitioner, Abu Salem, has a history which is not a palatable one at all. He has committed many offences in India. Thereafter, he absconded to a foreign country," Warke said in the affidavit.

As per the affidavit, Salem has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in two cases, including the 1993 bomb blast case.

Till March 2025, Salem has undergone imprisonment of 19 years, and hence, the period of 25 years is not completed till date, it stated.

"The final date of completion of 25 years of the petitioner (Salem) will be decided only after a decision is taken on his premature release by the home department of the Maharashtra government," it said.

The bench posted the matter for hearing in June. PTI SP ARU