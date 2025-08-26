Proposal for Rs 161 crore fisheries college in Sindhudurg to be expedited: Minister

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Tuesday directed the officials to expedite the process of submitting a proposal for the establishment of a Rs 161 crore government fisheries college at Devgad in Sindhudurg district.

At a review meeting held at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, he said the college will be set up on government land at Soundale near Jamsande with state approval required for construction and related infrastructure.

Bharane said the proposal, originally put forth by Fisheries Minister Rane, should cover building construction and all ancillary requirements. Once approvals are in place, the work on construction of the college must be accelerated, he added.

Rane, who was present at the meeting, underlined the need for having such an institution in Sindhudurg, a coastal district, stressing that trained and skilled manpower was crucial for strengthening the fisheries sector.

He said the agriculture department should finalise technical requirements and submit proposals for the construction of the college, admission of students and recruitment of faculty and staff so that it starts functioning at the earliest.