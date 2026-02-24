Proposal for subsidy to rain-hit paddy farmers to be taken up by cabinet: Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) A proposal to grant a subsidy to paddy farmers in eastern Vidarbha affected by unseasonal rains will soon be placed before the Maharashtra cabinet, Minister of State Yogesh Kadam told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention notice by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, the minister stated that farmers in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara and Gondia districts have suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rains.

The state government had announced a subsidy of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy growers in these districts and issued a government resolution on March 25, 2025, but the amount has not yet been disbursed, he said.

Mungantiwar alleged that while funds for farmers are delayed on various grounds, there are no such constraints when it comes to salary hikes for employees or legislators, questioning the government's priorities.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also criticised the government, saying it was not taking a positive stand on releasing the subsidy.

To this, Kadam said the government is serious about supporting paddy farmers and is taking steps to ensure that subsidy funds are transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts.

He pointed out that more than Rs 3,000 crore in bonus funds were disbursed to paddy farmers between 2022 and 2025.

The minister further stated that the government has noticed the role of middlemen in the farmer registration process and has introduced safeguards to ensure only genuine farmers are enrolled.

The registration process will be completed in three months, after which a proposal for subsidy disbursal will be placed before the cabinet for approval, he said. PTI MR ARU