Proposal has been prepared to regulate pvt coaching classes: Minister Bhuse

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) A proposal has been prepared at the commissioner level to regulate private coaching classes in Maharashtra with the aim of curbing malpractices, state school education minister said in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Based on this proposal, an Act to regulate private coaching will be issued soon, Bhuse said.

Raising the issue, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari drew attention to the financial exploitation of students by private coaching centres.

Responding to the notice, Bhuse said, "The Centre has already framed guidelines regarding private coaching. Based on those, the state's school education department will also frame its own legislation. We have already drafted a proposal, and the Act will be published in the coming days." Providing further details, Bhuse said the state's school education policy will also be presented soon.

"It aims to improve the overall functioning of the department. Efforts are underway to enhance the quality of education in schools with students' best interests in mind," the minister said. PTI ND BNM