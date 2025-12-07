Proposal to appoint LoP in Maharashtra council received, decision after talks: Chairman Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Sunday said that his office has received a proposal for the appointment of a leader of opposition, a post that has been vacant since July this year, and a decision will be made after talks with stakeholders.

If a leader of opposition in the council is not appointed, this would probably be the first state legislature session in which both Houses wouldn't have a leader of opposition, a constitutional post.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur.

"We have received a proposal regarding the appointment of the Leader of Opposition. A decision will be made at an appropriate time after consulting with all stakeholders," Shinde told reporters ahead of the week-long winter session of the state legislature.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former legislator Ambadas Danve was the leader of opposition in the council, and his term ended in July this year. The post of leader of opposition in the state assembly has been vacant since the formation of the new government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December last year.

Speaking about the breach of privilege motion against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Shinde confirmed the matter was progressing as per procedure.

"The breach of privilege motion has been accepted and referred to the Privileges Committee, which will examine it, and the matter will be discussed in the House once its report is submitted," he said.

The motion was initiated after Kamra's video criticising the government went viral in March last year. His remarks, particularly directed at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, triggered anger among supporters, leading to vandalism at the venue where the performance was recorded. BJP legislators later raised the issue in the council and submitted the motion.

On criticism that fewer local issues are discussed during the winter session in Nagpur, Shinde said that he would ensure issues concerning Vidarbha and other region-specific demands raised by Opposition leader receive due attention during the session. PTI ND ARU