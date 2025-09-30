Proposal to end genocide in Gaza welcome, long awaited: Palestine Ambassador to India

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) Palestine Ambassador to India Abdulla Abu Shawesh on Tuesday said the proposal to stop the "genocide" by Israel in Gaza is a "welcome" and long-awaited move.

Shawesh, who is in Kerala on a visit, told reporters that it would help ensure the people of Gaza do not die of hunger and would address other issues they are facing.

He expressed hope that it would also compel Israel to return to the peace process.

"We, the Palestinian Authority, look forward to finding a solution, and the solution is already there. The solution is international law and the UN Commission’s resolution.

"But the main issue is who will ensure that Israel comes to the negotiation table and abides by international law. That is the main issue," the Palestinian Ambassador said.

He further said there is currently a "theoretical plan", and it remains to be seen how it will be implemented and how Gaza will be rehabilitated and reconstructed.

"Gaza, to be frank, is completely rubble and in ruins right now, and we look forward to the international community rebuilding and reconstructing it," he said.

Shawesh was speaking to reporters after meeting CPI leaders, including its state secretary Binoy Viswam.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday they've agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it's unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH