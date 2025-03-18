Proposal to hike honorarium of cluster resource coordinators submitted to Centre: J-K minister

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) A proposal to increase the honorarium of cluster resource coordinators to Rs 30,000 per month has been submitted to the Centre, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the assembly on Tuesday.

Minister of Agriculture Production Javed Dar informed the House about this while responding on behalf of the education minister to questions raised by CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and BJP legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia.

During his address in the assembly, Dar said the school education department had engaged contractual lecturers on an academic arrangement basis until 2019.

"However, to address staffing shortages in high and higher secondary schools, 1496 CRCs (cluster resource coordinators) were temporarily hired for the 2024-25 academic session, receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 until March 31, 2025," he said.

Dar also announced the successful implementation of vocational and skill education in 1,350 high and higher secondary schools across Jammu and Kashmir under the Samagra Shiksha and PM Shri schemes.

"As many as 2,187 vocational trainers and 48 vocational coordinators have been engaged through vocational training partners, with plans to increase their monthly honorarium to Rs 30,000 in the 2025-26 fiscal year, pending approval from the Union ministry," he said.

About staffing deficiencies in the Chenani constituency, Dar assured the assembly that efforts are being made to address shortages through proper rationalisation, CRC deployment, and promotions.