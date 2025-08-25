Proposal to include Manimahesh Yatra in the Prashad Scheme being evaluated: CM

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is evaluating the proposal to include the famous Manimahesh Yatra and related holy places of Chamba district in the Centre's PRASHAD Scheme, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu told the Assembly on Monday.

The scheme was initiated to develop and identify pilgrimage sites across India to enhance the religious tourism experience by providing well-planned infrastructure, improving amenities and promoting sustainable development.

Replying to a matter raised by BJP MLA Janak Raj, the chief minister said that the Tourism Department has received a proposal in this regard from the Regional Office Chamba on June 6 and the evaluation is being done in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The CM said that the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme is a fully centrally funded scheme and added that as soon as the evaluation is completed, it will be sent to the central government for approval.

He informed that under the scheme, Rs 56.26 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Chintpurni temple.

Claiming lack of facilities on the Manimahesh Yatra route, Janak Raj had demanded the inclusion of the Manimahesh Yatra in the PRASHAD scheme. The Manimahesh Yatra runs from August 17 to September 15. PTI BPL RT RT