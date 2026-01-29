Proposal to increase liquor sale hours extremely worrying, anti-people: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticised the state government over the proposed changes in liquor shop timings, terming the move "worrying and anti-people".

Gehlot said he strongly opposed any decision to extend the sale hours of liquor.

Referring to media reports suggesting changes in the excise policy to alter opening and closing timings of liquor vends, he said the BJP government's idea is "deeply concerning".

"The proposal to increase liquor sale hours is extremely worrying and anti-people. We strongly oppose such decisions taken by ignoring morality and social concerns," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said the state government should not take any step that could directly threaten women's safety and public order.

Gehlot said his government had fixed the closing time of liquor shops at 8 pm.

"Late-night liquor sales directly fuel crime and insecurity, especially against women. To curb this, we took a firm decision and fixed the closing time at 8 pm," he said.