Proposal to install over 10,000 CCTV cameras in MCD schools to be tabled in House

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A proposal to install 10,786 CCTV cameras in 786 MCD schools across Delhi will be tabled in the next House meeting, an official statement said on Friday.

The proposal further plans to appoint around 3,000 security guards at the MCD schools through GeM portal, the statement added.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in Shahdara North, Shahdara South, Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Southern, Western and Central and Najafgarh areas.

According to the statement, the erstwhile southern and eastern corporation had installed 15 CCTV cameras in each of the 399 schools.

However, of the 529 schools in the erstwhile northern corporation, only four CCTV cameras were installed in 120 schools each.

MCD has proposed to fill the gap and install 15 CCTV cameras in each school.

The civic body will install 8,010 dome CCTVs and 2,776 bullet cameras, the statement said. PTI SJJ MNK MNK MNK