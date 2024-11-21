'Proposal to outsource HPTDC hotels first mooted during Jai Ram Thakur's govt'

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) It was the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government that first proposed outsourcing the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation hotels, an official from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's office said on Thursday.

Naresh Chauhan, Media Advisor to Sukhu, said the proposal had even been objected to in the Vidhan Sabha then.

Chauhan told reporters that the then-government had then proposed selling or leasing out the HPTDC hotels to private parties.

"Just to mark their presence in the media and to be in limelight, five to six central and state leaders of BJP were escalating the issue, criticising the government for not fulfilling its promises and igniting issues as that of Himachal Bhavan, New Delhi and of other HPTDC properties, besides belittling the State on other petty issues," he said.

"They should rather have taken the adoptive measures during their tenure and it seems that they lacked the administrative and legal knowledge," he added.

The BJP on Wednesday accused Sukhu of obliging friends while ignoring merit and competence, after the high court ordered the closure of 18 loss-making properties of the Tourism Development Corporation.

The High Court Tuesday ordered that the 18 properties of the HPTDC with poor occupancy be closed from November 25. PTI COR ALK VN VN VN